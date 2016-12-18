Chain saws reap a bitter harvest in the Sierra Nevada

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death Pause

4:08 Video highlights: South Pointe wins third straight football state title

1:21 Local teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

2:52 Making peppermint candy

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

8:46 Victim Felicia Sanders talks about Dylann Roof guilty verdict

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:04 Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor