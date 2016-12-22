Ramsey County sees progress in domestic violence crackdown

2:08 York Police Department helps kids, families at Christmas Pause

0:58 'One of the best Christmases they've ever had' for Rock Hill kids

1:12 York students make Christmas donation of corn hole games to seniors

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 LOVING - official trailer

2:16 Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court