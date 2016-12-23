Boys who saw brother die can sue for emotional distress

2:08 York Police Department helps kids, families at Christmas Pause

3:06 Man paroled in Chester killing after 39 years; were wrong men convicted?

1:56 String of Rock Hill shootings leads to plea to end gun violence in York County

2:16 Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 LOVING - official trailer

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade