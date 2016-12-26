News

December 26, 2016 9:04 AM

Georgia GOP leaders hope to avoid snags over hospital tax

By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
ATLANTA

Georgia officials hope to quickly extend an annual tax on hospitals that pays for a large share of the state's health care program for low-income residents in 2017.

The quarterly charges on hospitals, disparaged by opponents in the past as a "bed tax," are set to expire on June 30. The state's Medicaid budget could lose more than $880 million if lawmakers don't renew the program.

The tax yielded more than $280 million this year based on hospitals' net patient revenue, plus a federal match of nearly $600 million.

Hospitals get the money back through a higher payment rate from the Medicaid program for treating low-income residents.

Gov. Nathan Deal and others say an extension is a top priority for the legislative session starting in January.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos