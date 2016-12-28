New Mexico teen injured in car surfing incident

A Clovis High School honor student remains hospitalized a week after a car-surfing incident in the school parking lot left her with a severe head injury.
Veronica Revell says her daughter is unconscious and in intensive care at a Lubbock, Texas, hospital but she's optimistic about the chances of recovery for 14-year-old Dakota.
The incident happened Dec. 21, the last day of school before the Christmas break.
Revell tells The Eastern New Mexico News (http://bit.ly/2hLwZWC) that she wants students in Clovis and elsewhere to stop car surfing. She hopes Dakota's plight will serve as a warning of the dangers of such activities.
Revell says doctors have told her to expect months or even a year of rehabilitation depending on her daughter's condition when she wakes up.
Comments