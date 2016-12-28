New House leader interested in the mentally ill in prisons

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:06 Clemson S Jadar Johnson not impressed by J.T. Barrett's passing

4:27 Clemson DC Brent Venables breaks down Ohio State's offense

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl