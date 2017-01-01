Afghan refugees coming to California struggle with PTSD

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event