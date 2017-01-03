China says some factories have violated anti-smog measures

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1