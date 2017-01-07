The Latest: Legislature OKs ultrasounds prior to abortions

The Latest on the Kentucky legislature meeting to pass bills on Saturday (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
Women seeking an abortion would have to first undergo an ultrasound under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky legislature.
The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.
The bill requires women to have an ultrasound by a doctor or technician prior to having an abortion. The exam must also include a detailed description of the fetus and playing the fetal heartbeat. Women are not required to watch the ultrasound and can request to have the volume of the heartbeat turned down.
The bill does not include an exception for rape or incest.
---
9:40 a.m.
The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says a Senate bill to replace the University of Louisville board of trustees would likely not threaten the school's accreditation.
Robert King wrote in a letter to House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins that Senate Bill 12 would restore the racial and political balance to the school's governing board that is required by law and "does not appear to" compromise academic freedom or assert undue political influence. But King cautioned the university's accrediting agency is independent and he cannot predict with certainty what they will do.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed the University of Louisville on probation for one year after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing the school's board of trustees.
---
8:20 a.m.
Declaring a mandate from the November elections, Republican lawmakers are using their new majority in the state legislature to pass a slew of bills targeting abortion, labor unions and legislator pensions.
Republican leaders in the House and Senate are convening for a rare Saturday session to give final passage to several bills, including ones that would outlaw mandatory labor union dues, ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and open up lawmaker pension benefits to open records requests.
Democrats have warned the GOP is moving too fast by passing so many bills on just the fifth day of a scheduled 30-day session. But Republicans say these ideas have been vetted for years, only to be blocked by the former Democratic majority in the House. Republicans now have super majorities in both chambers.
Comments