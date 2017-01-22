Brazil investigating dozens of suspected yellow fever cases

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville

1:02 Video: Ryan DeLuca and Fort Mill boys' basketball off to a surprising start

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:08 Carowinds begins installing 'Electro-Spin' ride in Fort Mill

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.