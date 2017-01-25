McMaster sworn in as new South Carolina governor

Quinteris Miller, now 19, pleaded guilty Monday to six charges from 2015 incidents, including murder and three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. He is expected to get 30 years in prison under a negotiated deal. Miller did not admit to the crimes, choosing to plead guilty under what is called an Alford plea.
Among the thousands of people who attended Saturday's Women's March on Charlotte - which was held in tandem with the Women's March on Washington, D.C., were many individuals and families from Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie and Indian Land.
Sarah Nesbit of Fort Mill received a kidney transplant from her daughter in 2011. But she needs another, so her sister will donate a kidney with hopes that Sarah can live a healthier life with her family.
Nearly 50 women from Winthrop University or nearby communities will take a bus to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Thousands of women nationwide are mobilizing to "push for better" in regards to women's issues, including reproductive rights, LGBTQIA equality and more. Winthrop professor and department chair Jeannie Haubert talks about her role in this weekend's demonstration.
Construction crews at Carowinds in Fort Mill began installing one of four new rides at the amusement park's new County Fair area. The crew placed a 53,000 pound frame for the Electro-Spin ride, a "freely rotating orbit" ride with "floorless gondolas." The park will open on March 25.
York Comprehensive High School history and government teacher Jane Gilfillan is taking 45 students and a handful of parents to President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week. The teacher has attended the past seven inaugurations and said she believes students should "see our government at work."
Around 400 Winthrop University students on Monday helped honor the memory of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. by serving people in need in Rock Hill. The students helped pack sandwiches, make scarves, create hygiene packs and more for the homeless.
Hundreds gathered in downtown York Saturday afternoon for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Local churches, civic organizations, beauty queens, dance troupes, law enforcement and lawmakers waved to the crowds atop floats and in cars.