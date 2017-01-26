Gov. Bill Walker urges caution in changing Obama health law

Gov. Bill Walker has urged Congress to think carefully about an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, saying a repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care law without a sufficient alternative would leave tens of thousands of Alaskans without coverage.
Walker shared his concerns and recommendations for congressional leaders in a letter earlier this month, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2j76EXP) Wednesday.
Walker said 17,000 Alaskans are buying coverage through the individual marketplace and an additional 27,000 residents are covered through the Medicaid expansion under Obama's health care law.
"The vast majority of these Alaskans would be unable to afford health care coverage without the current ACA provisions," he wrote in the Jan. 13 letter. "To ensure the recent gains in health care access are not compromised, any changes to the existing provisions should maintain current access and funding levels."
Walker advocated for keeping some parts of the law intact while updating or changing others, but he asked that any changes made be implemented only after careful evaluation.
"I am hopeful that adjustments are carefully evaluated and timed to allow for organized transitions to avoid negative impacts on individuals, health care delivery systems and industry stakeholders," the letter states.
Walker said his "principal request" is that Congress provides flexibility and support for states that implement or maintain health care systems that meet their residents' needs.
Alaska's congressional delegation has pushed for a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.
President Donald Trump has said he wants to keep some of Obama's law's consumer protections, like requiring insurers to cover people with pre-existing medical problems. But Trump and congressional GOP leaders have not suggested letting states retain the entire statute.
