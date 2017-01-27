The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washington elite

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer Pause

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

2:12 Loom coworking concept comes to Fort Mill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block