Maine high court: No damages in wrongful birth suit

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency Pause

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block

1:56 York County 'pulls rug out from under' tax board hiring Lake Wylie fire chief

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:35 Chester dogs in animal abuse case left without food, water, vet care, attorney says

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court