Illinois fails to support disability services, report finds

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom Pause

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court