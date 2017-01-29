Survivor of WWII secret escape from Nazis dies in Oregon

0:53 York Co. historians butcher hog, demonstrate how to preserve meat Pause

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

1:05 Protesters outside airport Sunday

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored