Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

The international program Girls on the Run, which began in Charlotte in 1996, is adding new participants every season to the Tri-County chapter, which includes York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The local chapter started with 20 girls in 2003 and has expanded to more than 1,500 girls. Coaches teach girls in grades third- through- eighth life skills as it pertains to relationships, team work, life in the community and taking care of their bodies. During the sessions, participants run and train for a 5k, which takes place after the 10-week program ends.