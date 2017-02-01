Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

A Georgia Tech study found that a frog tongue’s stickiness comes from a unique reversible saliva and a super soft tongue to help frogs net their prey.
Alexis Noel and David Hu Georgia Tech

York Co. historians butcher hog, demonstrate how to preserve meat

Historians butchered a hog during an annual event at Historic Brattonsville in York County to demonstrate how settlers in the 18th and 19th centuries prepared and preserved meat. The Revolutionary War era plantation is part of the York County Culture and Heritage Museums and features more than 30 historic homes inhabited by three generations of the Bratton family in the 1700s and 1800s.

Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship

The Cub Scouts Pack 108 in Fort Mill held the Pinewood Derby Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church, where nearly 60 boys raced hand-carved derby cars. The boys made the cars from blocks of wood and added weights, wheels and decorated them with paint, stickers and even marshmallows. Scout leaders said the project teaches the children sportsmanship and teamwork.

Girls in York, Chester, Lancaster counties run for their lives

The international program Girls on the Run, which began in Charlotte in 1996, is adding new participants every season to the Tri-County chapter, which includes York, Chester and Lancaster counties. The local chapter started with 20 girls in 2003 and has expanded to more than 1,500 girls. Coaches teach girls in grades third- through- eighth life skills as it pertains to relationships, team work, life in the community and taking care of their bodies. During the sessions, participants run and train for a 5k, which takes place after the 10-week program ends.

Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

Michael and Jennifer Hart of Rock Hill, parents of murder victim Anthony Hart, talk about their son, who saved the man who later shot him to death from being further beaten during an Aug. 2, 2016 fight on Frank Street in Rock Hill. Police say the gunman, Quinteris Miller, returned to the scene of the fight Aug. 9 and shot and killed Hart, believing he was the man who had beaten him. Miller, who police say later admitted he had shot the wrong man, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.

Chester dogs in animal abuse case left without food, water, vet care, attorney says

Prosecutors showed pictures and offered testimony Wednesday to show the condition of more than 100 dogs found in the 2016 Chester County animal cruelty case against Jordan Johnson. Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and received probation. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday to prevent Johnson from getting back the rescued dogs, which have been fostered out to families around the country.

