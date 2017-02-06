Weekend Sports in Brief

1:34 Rock Hill's Friendship 9 meets students on 'civil rights journey' Pause

2:21 York County solicitor honors civil rights leader Clarence Graham

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case