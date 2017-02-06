Doctor removes 130-pound tumor from Mississippi man

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl Pause

0:45 CMPD fatally shoots one person in east Charlotte

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd.

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained