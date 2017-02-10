Lawmakers OK bill telling women abortion can be halted

A panel of Utah lawmakers has approved a proposal requiring doctors to tell women that a drug-induced abortion may be halted halfway through, despite physicians saying there's little science to back up that idea.
Republican Rep. Keven Stratton said during a House judiciary committee meeting Friday that the plan would give people more information about their options.
Dr. Leah Torres, a Salt Lake City obstetrician-gynecologist, says the plan violates medical ethics and doctor-patient relationships.
Arizona passed a similar law but it was repealed after Planned Parenthood took the issue to court.
Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.
The committee approved the measure Friday, advancing it to the House for debate.
