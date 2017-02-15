Vermont treatment center's closure puts stress on state

Fallout continues after the closing of a Vermont residential addiction treatment center.
The board of the Maple Leaf Treatment Center announced it would not re-open on Thursday after it had closed for a month to retool in the face of growing patient demands and allegations of abuse by staff. The move to permanently shutter the treatment center in Underhill and outpatient facility in Colchester has left many scattered.
The Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2kRIwaO) that nearly 200 people from the two facilities are now seeking assistance.
Former Maple Leaf employees are trying to connect patients with support groups and resource centers. Deputy Health Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio says the state will also help to move patients to the other two residential treatment programs in Vermont.
