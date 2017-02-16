Iowa plans 2nd deer harvest to check for deadly disease

Iowa officials are planning a second special deer harvest in northeast Iowa to test the animals for chronic wasting disease.
The disease attacks the brains of deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2lb12t3 ) that the state hopes to collect up to 300 samples from mature deer in Clayton County from Saturday through March 5. The state wants hunters who will receive special scientific licenses to focus on an area about 10 miles west of Elkader.
Ten wild deer in Allamakee County tested positive for chronic wasting disease last year, bringing the total to 16 since 2013. Another infected deer was found during the first special collection earlier this month.
