Oregon plan would provide insurance to unauthorized kids

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life Pause

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:01 File video: Clerk says Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:33 Repealing Obamacare without replacement 'irresponsible,' say York Co. protesters

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

3:52 File video: Woman convicted in former York mayor's death dies in prison

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners