The Latest: NKorea critical of Malaysia death investigation

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers Pause

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event