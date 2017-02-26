News

February 26, 2017 10:38 PM

NY giraffe to give birth on YouTube with 1 million followers

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

More than a million people have viewed a YouTube live stream of a pregnant giraffe awaiting the birth of a baby at an upstate New York animal park.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says the mother, called April, could give birth any time.

A YouTube webcam has been set up so people can watch the action.

It's not the 15-year-old mother giraffe's first pregnancy. But now, April has become a long-legged, spotted celebrity at the interactive, educational park featuring hundreds of animals — from wolves and zebras to pot-bellied pigs.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day.

Once the newborn appears, the park will hold an online naming competition.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos