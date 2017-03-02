US asylum seeker with brain tumor granted bond to seek care

1:14 Richburg firefighters deliver baby at Chester County motel Pause

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans?

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

1:37 How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:09 Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:43 Military vet surprises friend with Big South Tournament tickets