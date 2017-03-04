Study finds human, cattle viruses in Milwaukee River

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:52 Video: Winthrop survives thrilling semifinal OT win in Big South tourney

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:57 Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness

1:09 Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:10 Rock Hill elementary students celebrate 'Read Across America'

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants