Arkansas ranks 10th in US suicides, up from 16th nationally

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants Pause

1:58 Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

2:01 File video: Clerk says Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom