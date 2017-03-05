Arkansas ranks 10th in US suicides, up from 16th nationally

Arkansas ranks 10th in the latest national ranking of suicides per capita.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2n2wlq3 ) that 557 people killed themselves in Arkansas in 2015. The state previously ranked 16th in the nation for suicides per capita.
Activists believe that legislation to establish a national suicide hotline call center in the state could help prevent suicides. Arkansas is one of only two states without a suicide hotline call center. The other, Wyoming, had the most suicides per 100,000 residents in 2015, the most recent year with completed federal data.
The national hotline has 159 call centers across the U.S., and statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the states with the lowest suicide rates have more call centers than those with the highest rates.
