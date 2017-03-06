Colorado mulls marijuana crackdown, ending co-op growing

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

1:52 Rock Hill twins honored for helping mother deliver baby sister

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

1:58 Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill

1:10 Rock Hill elementary students celebrate 'Read Across America'