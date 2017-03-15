Gov't report: More than 12M signed up for 'Obamacare'

1:33 Sparks fly at Lancaster County Council in BridgeMill-McClancy rezoning dispute Pause

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

2:00 Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

1:21 Video: Day 1 AM update from Winthrop's NCAA tourney experience in Milwaukee

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials