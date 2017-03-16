Morrisey, nursing school begin drug abuse prevention program

West Virginia University School of Nursing and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are embarking on a drug abuse prevention program with eighth-graders.
The students and attorney general are trying to raise awareness about opioid abuse prevention. They will share information with students in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston and Wetzel counties. The first stop is Thursday at Mountaineer Middle School in Morgantown.
Morrisey's office said it would coordinate events and travel to each school with the nursing students, who will share the detailed presentation.
The counties were chosen because of their close proximity to Morgantown, but the nursing school and Morrisey's office hope to expand to other parts of the state.
