Tucson mayor says city's future looks bright with job growth

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the future looks bright for the city although problems with health care coverage could be looming.
The fifth-year mayor delivered his State of the City address Thursday.
Statistics show downtown Tucson is booming, the city is adding jobs at one of the highest rates in the nation, crime is down and national companies are moving to Tucson or expanding.
Regarding health care, Rothschild says the Affordable Care Act has been a godsend for thousands of Tucson residents.
Since the act was passed and the Health insurance Marketplace opened, Pima County's uninsured rate was reduced from 17 percent in 2013 to 11 percent in 2016.
But the American Health Care Act now being debated in Congress could possibly end health care coverage for thousands.
