March 21, 2017 5:47 AM

Albuquerque zoo welcomes new tiger

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Albuquerque zoo has welcomed a new tiger after going nine months without one.

The ABQ BioPark zoo's last tiger, an 18-year-old Bengal tiger named Scout, was euthanized in June because it was suffering from liver cancer.

The zoo welcomed a new tiger, a Malayan tiger named Penari, on Feb. 24.

The nearly 4-year-old cat was previously kept at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Zoo officials say Penari has been in quarantine and is adjusting to his new environment.

The animal's public-viewing hours will increase as he becomes more comfortable with his surroundings.

