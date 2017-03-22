News

March 22, 2017 3:43 AM

Astoria man sues hospital for $9 million for negligence

The Associated Press
ASTORIA, Ore.

An Astoria man has filed a $9 million medical malpractice lawsuit against a city hospital alleging a radiologist was negligent and missed signs of a stroke.

The Daily Astorian reported (http://bit.ly/2o3lCvZ) Tuesday that John Pierce Christie filed the lawsuit last week against Columbia Memorial Hospital.

According to the complaint, Christie had slurred speech and a facial droop during an August hospital visit but the radiologist found no abnormalities after an MRI.

Christie was transferred to a Portland hospital, where doctors detected blockage to his basilar artery, which provides blood to the brain and central nervous system.

Christie says he suffered respiratory failure and was left with a traumatic brain injury and partial paralysis.

He claims his treatment for neurological care was delayed by Columbia Hospital's negligence.

A spokesman says the hospital is unable to comment on pending litigation.

