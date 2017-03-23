Fungus potentially lethal to bats found in northwest Texas

The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease to hibernating bats, has been found for the first time in Texas, state researchers revealed Thursday.
The fungus was detected in samples taken from three bat species — tri-colored, cave myotis and Townsend's big-eared bats — in Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Hardeman, King and Scurry counties of northwestern Texas, according to a statement from the Texas A&M Institute of Renewable Natural Resources and Bat Conservation International.
No cases of the disease were found in those counties, but the presence of the fungus is concerning.
"White nose syndrome, which is caused by the Pseudogymnoascus destructans fungus, has already caused catastrophic bat losses in the eastern U.S. and is projected to be in Texas within the next few years," said A&M research associate Melissa Meierhofer.
White-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats since it was discovered in 2006 in a cave near Albany, New York. Since then, it has been spreading at the speed of about 100 miles per year, Meierhofer said.
The fungus has been found in 30 U.S. states, including in Oklahoma, and five Canadian provinces so far. The Texas counties where it has been detective are, for the most part, situated on or near the Oklahoma border.
Texas is home to 32 bat species, which control insect populations and help with crop pollination.
The syndrome is named for fuzzy white growth that appears on the noses of bats. It is transmitted primarily from bat to bat, although people can carry fungal spores on their clothing, shoes or caving gear.
State, federal, tribal and other groups are trying to figure out how to stop the spread of the fungus and to reduce the threat of the disease.
Scientists have been researching treatments, including changing the climate in hibernation areas to slow fungal growth and vaccines. Some limited field trials of biological treatments also are expected this year, federal officials said.
