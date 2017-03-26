Survivor opens Helena boutique for cancer care products

When Mickey Kunnary was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2013, Helena didn't have a place to shop locally for the hair loss products she needed to undergo chemotherapy treatment.
Instead, she ordered items online and often kept things that didn't fit right or spent time and money on return shipping. She had to purchase a wig while traveling in Phoenix, which would have been nearly impossible to find the correct fit or style online.
Now, as a cancer survivor, Kunnary is making it easier for cancer patients in Helena to purchase headscarves, wigs, books and gifts intended to bring hope and support. She opened The Survivor's Boutique on Valentine's Day, and officially celebrated her new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.
After finding out Linda Anderson at Anderson Orthotics was retiring, Kunnary became certified in mastectomy fitting to help Helena women adapt after a mastectomy and take measurements and fittings for prostheses. She carries swimsuits, bras and post-surgical garments and bills insurance when possible. There's a private area of the store where Kunnary does the fitting, which she says is often difficult for her customers.
"It is really emotional," she said. "You've been told you have cancer and you're going to have surgery. You're terrified."
But Kunnary has been terrified before. She can answer questions they don't yet know to ask and provide emotional support as needed. Cancer patients often see Kunnary before they have surgery to be fitted for a camisole made to accommodate a surgical drain. After they heal, patients come back to be fit for prostheses and choose between dozens of options.
Nurse navigators at St. Pete's Cancer Center have promoted The Survivor's Boutique to their patients, who previously traveled to Butte, Bozeman and Great Falls for cancer care products. Since Kunnary only knows what it's like to go through breast cancer, they've also recommended helpful products for other types of cancer.
"It was really complicated," Pamela Sasser, a nurse navigator, said. "This is huge for our community."
And after navigating all of the challenges of becoming a business owner, Kunnary said it's difficult to want business to be good when the majority of your customer base is sick.
"It's a reality every day," she said. "But I've been there."
