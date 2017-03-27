Researchers to study airport responses to disease outbreaks

University of Arizona researchers are going to study legal and public health issues facing airports during outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the Zika virus and Ebola.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine contracted with the university's Regulatory Science Program to conduct the research.
According to the university, the contract will pay for legal research on laws and regulations to identify and describe rights and duties arising from a potential disease transmittal through air travel.
The Regulatory Science Program is a partnership between the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and the James E. Rogers College of Law.
According to program co-director Leila Barraza, issues to be addressed include isolation and quarantine, disease surveillance and contact tracing.
