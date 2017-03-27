New Hampshire town to launch Safe Station program

A New Hampshire town is joining other communities in offering help at its fire stations to addicts in need of treatment.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nEiqK2 ) the Hooksett Fire Department is launching the Safe Station initiative in town on Wednesday.
Capt. Joseph Stalker says those looking to initiate the first step in recovery and treatment services can come to either one of the firehouses in the town. They will receive a brief medical screening and then be taken to Serenity Place, a nonprofit that focuses on outpatient services.
Stalker says the program will be run like ones in cities such as Manchester. The city's fire department is also working with the Serenity Place.
The program is part of a statewide effort to stop the opioid crisis in New Hampshire and across the country.
