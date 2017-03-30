Senate endorses bill to increase tobacco taxes

0:59 Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died Pause

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

1:10 Survey finds Rock Hill businesses optimistic

0:31 BMX, translated: Winthrop students, staff welcome international riders to Rock Hill

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event