March 31, 2017 4:42 AM

Lawsuit filed in Princess Anne carbon monoxide deaths

The Associated Press
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Family members of eight people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Princess Anne are now suing Delmarva Power.

Media outlets report that on April 5, 2015, 36-year-old Rodney Todd and his seven children were found dead inside their home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Police ruled the deaths accidental.

Online court records show that Todd's ex-wife, Tyisha Chambers, and his mother, Bonnie Edwards, filed lawsuits Monday.

The lawsuits — one filed on behalf of the seven children, the other filed on behalf of Todd's estate — claim Delmarva Power had a duty to use reasonable care when they removed an electric meter from the home. The lawsuits say that as a result of Delmarva Power removing the meter, Todd and his children died.

Delmarva Power hasn't returned a request for comment.

