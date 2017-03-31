News

March 31, 2017 1:43 PM

Officer gets 40 years in prison in child's shooting death

The Associated Press
MARKSVILLE, La.

A Louisiana law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison a week after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy with autism.

Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday.

Stafford was convicted in the November 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase in Marksville.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry says Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted manslaughter. He will serve the sentences currently.

Video from a police officer's body camera shows the boy's father, Christopher Few, had his hands raised inside his vehicle while Stafford and a second deputy city marshal collectively fired 18 shots at the vehicle.

