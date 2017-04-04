EXCHANGE: Parkinson's patients are shadowboxing at gym

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:26 Fort Mill students use Flex time to study, work on projects

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging