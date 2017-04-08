Israel treats thousands of war-wounded Syrians

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill Pause

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

0:35 Victim in Clover police assault case to appear in court

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."