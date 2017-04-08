Republicans hope Trump amenable to food stamp restrictions

1:45 Rock Hill family to hold free event for MPS Awareness Day Pause

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

0:35 Victim in Clover police assault case to appear in court

1:37 York County Special Olympics draws hundreds of athletes, volunteers

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials