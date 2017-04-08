Utah zoo says polar bear dying of kidney failure

A Utah zoo is bracing for the end of times with its beloved polar bear, Rizzo.
The Hogle Zoo says the 19-year-old female is dying of renal failure.
Veterinarians checked Rizzo's blood, abdomen and gastrointestinal tract when they noticed she was lethargic and having trouble eating.
They found her kidneys were failing.
It's a common condition in older polar bears. The median life expectancy for an animal like Rizzo is about 24 years.
The zoo says it will continue to treat Rizzo with anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory medications orally to keep her comfortable.
But they also cautioned the public that they may soon have to make a "difficult decision."
Rizzo has been at the zoo since 2012 as part of its Rocky Shores breeding and conservation facility.
