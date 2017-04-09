News

April 9, 2017 10:55 AM

Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people with autism

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

People with autism and other disabilities and their family members plan to rehearse a trip to the airport in Atlanta.

Organizers say about 100 people are expected to participate in Wednesday's event at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Arc, an organization that advocates for people with disabilities, hosts similar events at airports across the United States.

The organization's CEO Peter Berns says the process of entering an airport, getting a boarding pass, going through security and boarding a plane can be stressful for people with autism and other disabilities.

He says the rehearsal events also give airport and airline staff an opportunity to learn how they can help.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rock Hill's York Prep Academy named charter 'School of Distinction'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos