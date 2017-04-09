Flu-related deaths in Oklahoma rises to 90 for the season

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma during the current flu season has risen to 90.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports two new deaths during the weekly monitoring period that ended last Tuesday and four additional deaths occurred several weeks ago, but are just now being reported.
The number of deaths this flu season is up sharply from the 13 reported last year, but still below the record of 114 deaths reported two years ago.
The department says 62 deaths are among people 65 or older and 17 were 50 to 64. Eight were between 18 and 49, one was between 5 and 17 and two were 4 years old or younger.
Twenty of the deaths are from Tulsa County and 13 from Oklahoma County.
