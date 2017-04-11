News

April 11, 2017 3:04 AM

New center to treat opioid addiction opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A new treatment center for opioid addicts is opening in Syracuse.

New York officials say the new Opioid Treatment Program will be able to provide medication for up to 250 people with opioid addictions.

The center is opening as health and law enforcement officials around the country are struggling with an increase in opioid abuse.

State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services officials say the added treatment slots operated by Syracuse Behavioral Health will help respond to the opioid crisis in central New York.

The clinic will provide medications such as methadone as well as counseling and recovery support services.

