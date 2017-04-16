Former patient donates toys to children's hospital

The toy room at the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will be well stocked for the next six to nine months thanks to the generosity of a former patient.
Nicholas Koloski says he remembers that playing with the toys was the only relief he felt during the scary experience of being in the hospital. Now a firefighter in Claremont, he recently used his annual firefighters' stipend and contributions from the community to purchase toys and stuffed animals and recently delivered a truckload to the hospital.
Hospital officials say the toys help normalize the experience for children and to provide them comfort and an opportunity to play while they are away from home.
