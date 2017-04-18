News

April 18, 2017 3:22 AM

Conservation officials find home for pet monkey

The Associated Press
LACONIA, N.H.

New Hampshire wildlife officials have found a home for a monkey that was being illegally kept as a pet.

State Fish and Game officials tell WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2ptrjaD) that the Patas monkey named Bella is now living at a primate sanctuary in Oklahoma. Conservation officers seized the monkey from a Laconia family in March.

Patas monkeys are native to several African countries. Wildlife experts say the primates are extremely social animals that live in groups.

New Hampshire is one of dozens of states that have outlawed monkeys as pets. Other exotic animals require permits to keep.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vandalized American flag and pole replaced at Rock Hill apartment complex

Vandalized American flag and pole replaced at Rock Hill apartment complex 0:40

Vandalized American flag and pole replaced at Rock Hill apartment complex
Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill 2:11

Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill
York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce 1:31

York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos