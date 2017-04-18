Conservation officials find home for pet monkey

New Hampshire wildlife officials have found a home for a monkey that was being illegally kept as a pet.
State Fish and Game officials tell WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2ptrjaD) that the Patas monkey named Bella is now living at a primate sanctuary in Oklahoma. Conservation officers seized the monkey from a Laconia family in March.
Patas monkeys are native to several African countries. Wildlife experts say the primates are extremely social animals that live in groups.
New Hampshire is one of dozens of states that have outlawed monkeys as pets. Other exotic animals require permits to keep.
